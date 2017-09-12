17-year-old amateur matches record with nine straight birdies

Johnny Miller: 3 Ways To Go Low With The Swing You Have

For most of us, carding a birdie is cause for celebration, and making two in a row can provide months of satisfying story-telling at the 19th hole.

But the next time you start to feel proud of yourself for a few scattered red numbers on your scorecard, consider this: Tuesday in Dubai, a 17-year-old amateur named Rayhan Thomas tied a record for the most consecutive birdies in an Official World Golf Ranking event with -- wait for it -- nine in a row.

That's right. According to Golf Channel, Thomas shot a 61 at the Mena Tour's Dubai Creek Open, which is being played at Thomas's home course, the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. Thomas is the defending champion.

Rayhan Thomas poses with his record-tying scorecard, which features nine consecutive birdies. Twitter: @TheMENATour

Thomas parred the first hole, a par 4, and then began his birdie rampage, which stretched from holes two through 10.

He also birdied the 13th hole for good measure, and managed to stay bogey-free card for the rest of his round.

And if shooting 61 at 17 years old isn't cool enough, Thomas did it playing alongside 2011 Open Champion Darren Clarke.

“Rayhan is a huge talent, obviously,” Clarke told Golf Channel. “The way he was playing, this is the worst he could have shot. … Rayhan’s game is trending in the right direction and I think he has a great future ahead of him.”

So who did Thomas tie with the amazing run of birdies? Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner notes that Mark Calcavecchia carded nine birdies in a row back at the 2009 RBC Canadian Open. Berd Weisberger matched the feat at a tournament in Malaysia earlier this year, but because that round was played with preferred lies, it doesn't stand in the record books.