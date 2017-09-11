Tour & News

President Donald Trump's Ferry Point vandalized with graffiti

Josh Berhow
35 minutes ago
1:03 | Tour & News
GOLF unveils 2017-18 Top 100 Courses
GOLF.com released its 18th annual Top 100 Courses In the World, with several U.S. courses gracing the Top 10.

The president's Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, located in the Bronx, has been vandalized with graffiti, according to a report from the New York Daily News.

Police did not tell the Daily News what was written in graffiti or how much damage was caused.

It was just in May when two men hopped a fence and cut down several trees on the property with a chainsaw.

Ferry Point is one of 18 courses owned by President Donald Trump.

The 15th hole at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.
Courtesy of the Trump Organization

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN