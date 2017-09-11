Jim 'Bones' Mackay to be inducted into Caddie Hall of Fame this week

Phil Mickelson and his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, announced they are parting ways after 25 years.

Jim "Bones" Mackay isn't that far removed from his caddying days, yet the honors are already coming in for his accomplishments inside the ropes.

The Western Golf Association announced on Monday that Mackay will be inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame on Wednesday, prior to this week's BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Ill. The tournament runs from Thursday to Sunday.

"This is a great honor for me," Mackay said in the release. "I would like to share it with all the caddies at golf clubs around the country, and also my fellow PGA Tour caddies, with whom I had such a great time."

Mackay was Phil Mickelson's caddie for 25 years — they combined for 41 PGA Tour wins together — until they mutually announced their split in June. Mackay also caddied for Larry Mize, Scott Simpson and Curtis Strange.

"We are honored and excited to welcome Bones Mackay into the Caddie Hall of Fame," said Vince Pellegrino, the senior VP of tournaments for the WGA, which runs the BMW Championship. "Bones has elevated the profile of caddies worldwide and inspired countless young people to want to be caddies."

The Caddie Hall of Fame is not only for long-time loopers, but also those who "have devoted their lives to the game of golf through caddying or by supporting the role of caddies." Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, among others, are also members of the Hall.

Mackay has since joined NBC/Golf Channel as an on-course reporter. His first assignment was the British Open at Royal Birkdale.