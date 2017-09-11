Less than one week after terrorist attacks shocked the world 16 years ago, Sports Illustrated writer John Garrity did something almost no one would have considered: he boarded a plane for Europe. The Ryder Cup was cancelled and the PGA Tour put on hold as people everywhere braced for what seemed to some as the start of a third world war.

Garrity left his home and family in Kansas City and flew to England. His assignment: tell how the golf world would react. What he found was very telling, but more than anything, if only for a few fleeting days, Garrity saw golf heal the minds of many people who were left confused and unsure how to move on.

As you can tell from the podcast below, Garrity’s memory of those weeks is as sharp as ever. Tune in to hear how the golf world responded 16 years ago. You can find Garrity's original work from 2001 here. Subscribe to the GOLF.com Podcast on iTunes by clicking here or on Soundcloud by clicking here.