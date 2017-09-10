Chip shot? Walker Cup players had to take on a 78-yard par-3 during Saturday singles

Loaded with future pro talent, the 2007 U.S. Walker Cup team squeaked out a win against GBI. Was it the best collection of amateur talent of all time?

No hybrid necessary for this one.

During afternoon singles at the Walker Cup on Saturday, the USGA set up the par-3 15th hole at LA Country Club's North course to play 78 yards. The USGA was unable to confirm if it was the shortest hole in its history, but the shortest post-World War II U.S. Open hole was the 92-yard 7th at Pebble Beach in 2010. But match play competitions allow those setting up the course to add a few more quirks that one normally wouldn't seen in stroke play, like Saturday's pesky 15th. A narrow green gave players a small landing area, and the pin tucked to the right made it even more difficult.

"It's honestly the coolest hole I've ever played," said American Will Zalatoris, who beat Matthew Jordan 2 up. "I know there's going to be some of the guys that aren't going to like it. But especially in match play it's so awesome. I think I shot 78 to the flag and I was trying to play it 90, because I'm trying to throw it all the way up on the hill and rip it back. So I thought it was a really cool hole."

Four birdies, nine pars and one bogey were made on the 15th during singles play (one group didn't reach the hole).

"Interesting hole that one. It doesn't really quite suit the rest of the golf course because the course is a bit of a beast and then they chuck in a little 78-yard par-3," said Jack Singh Brar, who beat American Stewart Hagestad 3 and 2 in singles. "But you got to get the number so spot on otherwise, like with Scott Gregory, he pitched it at the flag and it takes one hop and straight into the rough. He played a world class shot out. But it's not easy."

The Walker Cup resumes with foursomes and singles today. The U.S. leads Great Britain and Ireland 8-4 after Day 1. You can watch highlights from Saturday singles here.