PXG matching up to $1 Million in donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

PXG pledged today to match up to $1 million in donations to Team Rubicon, which deploys veterans and first-responders to provide relief to those affected by natural disasters.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based equipment manufacturer PXG is matching up to one million dollars in donations to Team Rubicon to assist communities in Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The nonprofit NGO, formed in 2010, deploys veterans and first-responders to provide relief to those affected by natural disasters.

“Team Rubicon has created an exceptional program that enables veterans to continue to serve and protect during times of emergency,” said PXG’s founder and Marine Corps veteran Bob Parsons in a release. “Veterans are trained to act with precision, physically and mentally, amid chaos and disaster. They are often the calm during the storm. And together, they can move mountains.”

Donations can be made at Team Rubicon’s website, or by texting HARVEY to 87872.