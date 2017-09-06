Breaking a course record is one thing, but doing so at one of the most storied courses on the planet, well, that's obviously quite different. Hurly Long, a senior at Texas Tech, learned all about the difference last weekend, carding a 61 to break the scoring record at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Long made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to shoot the historic score, just moments after making a 45-foot birdie bomb on the 17th. The senior from Mannheim, Germany made 10 birdies, one eagle and just one bogey en route to the score.

"Pebble Beach is just a special place," Long said to pebblebeach.com. "I was talking about it with my teammates — where else in the world would you want to have the course record? Maybe Augusta National? It's a huge, huge honor."

Long walked up the 18th hole believing he needed an eagle to set the course record and a birdie just to tie it. He was pleasantly surprised when the birdie was all he needed.

Hurly Long with the clutch birdie on #18 for the course record at Pebble Beach. 61 pic.twitter.com/pTlqjHbk3e — Texas Tech Mens Golf (@TTUMensGolf) September 2, 2017

The round was part of the the Carmel Cup, which Long would eventually win in a playoff while his team took second behind Oklahoma State.

For a detailed look at Long's magical round, check out this writeup at pebblebeach.com.