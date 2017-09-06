Tour & News

Pebble Beach course record broken by Texas Tech senior Hurly Long

Sean Zak
Wednesday September 6th, 2017
9:31 | Golf Films
Water Hazards: Diving for golf balls off Pebble Beach

Breaking a course record is one thing, but doing so at one of the most storied courses on the planet, well, that's obviously quite different. Hurly Long, a senior at Texas Tech, learned all about the difference last weekend, carding a 61 to break the scoring record at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Long made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to shoot the historic score, just moments after making a 45-foot birdie bomb on the 17th. The senior from Mannheim, Germany made 10 birdies, one eagle and just one bogey en route to the score.

"Pebble Beach is just a special place," Long said to pebblebeach.com. "I was talking about it with my teammates — where else in the world would you want to have the course record? Maybe Augusta National? It's a huge, huge honor."

Long walked up the 18th hole believing he needed an eagle to set the course record and a birdie just to tie it. He was pleasantly surprised when the birdie was all he needed.

The round was part of the the Carmel Cup, which Long would eventually win in a playoff while his team took second behind Oklahoma State.

For a detailed look at Long's magical round, check out this writeup at pebblebeach.com.

Hurly Long used 10 birdies and an eagle to claim his legendary course record.
Twitter.com/TTUMensGolf

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN