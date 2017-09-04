Tour Confidential: Where does JT's season rank among the best in the post-Tiger era?

Ryan Asselta is joined by GOLF.com's Alan Bastable and Joe Passov to discuss the upcoming release of GOLF Magazine's newest rankings of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S. and World.

1. Justin Thomas picked up his fifth victory of the season by winning the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday at TPC Boston. So, with five wins — including a major — and a 59 and 63 to boot, where does JT's season rank among the best of the post-Tiger era?

Jeff Ritter, digital development editor, GOLF.com (@Jeff_Ritter): Does Tiger's five-win season in 2013 count as the post-Tiger era? Either way, since ‘09, when TW won six times but also got Yang'd, I'd slot JT third behind Spieth's five-win, two-major 2015 season and Rory from 2012, when he won a major and the money title on both the PGA and European tours.

Joe Passov, senior editor, GOLF Magazine (@joepassov): Great point, Jeff about Tiger's stellar 2013 season, which is too often overlooked as among the great ones, likely because he didn't snag a major. We can't overlook Jason Day's 2015 season, either, which I think was better than what JT has done this year. Day won five times, including downing Spieth in a record-setting, 20-under-par PGA Championship win. He outdueled Bubba to take the RBC Canadian Open, won the Farmers at Torrey Pines early in the year and grabbed two FedEx Cup playoff events. Five wins, five great fields—and he was just one shot out of the Open Championship playoff at St. Andrews. Rory, too, with two majors in 2014, plus the WGC-Bridgestone at Firestone and the BMW PGA at Wentworth would rank equal to or better than Thomas's 2017—but we still have two events to play.

Josh Sens, contributing writer, GOLF Magazine (@JoshSens): Good candidates from Joe and Jeff. If we're granting extra style points for majors, we might also put Padraig Harrington's 2008 campaign up there. He won the British and the PGA. Post Tiger? More like Tiger in post-op from knee surgery. But still impressive. We might also include a what-if season. As in, what if DJ hadn't slipped down the stairs in Augusta?

Sean Zak, associate editor, GOLF.com (@Sean_Zak): I really don't get as worked up about the 59 and 63 as everyone else seems to, but I do get excited about not just the wins but also the near-wins JT has had: T5 in Mexico, T4 at Jack's event, T9 at the U.S. Open and another top-10 finish at the first playoff event. Dude has played big-time golf in just about every big-time event this year. That being said, he'd probably need another win to vault over the aforementioned Day, Spieth, Rory (x2) seasons.

Justin Thomas won for the fifth time on Monday, and he still has two tournaments left to play this season. Getty Images

2. The 10 automatic spots for the U.S. Presidents Cup roster were locked up after the conclusion of the Dell Technologies Championship Monday. Charley Hoffman and Brian Harman are 11th and 12th on the points list and, of course, Phil Mickelson, at 15th, is among those lurking. Who should captain Steve Stricker select as his two captain's picks on Wednesday?

Ritter: I loved the guts Harman showed at the U.S. Open. Pair him with Phil to round out the squad.

Passov: Phil did exactly what he needed to do in Boston this week to convince captain Stricker that he was rounding into form. Given the experience and locker room lift Mickelson brings, let's go with him—and with Charley Hoffman. Eleventh is more deserving than 12th for that final spot, and while both Hoffman and Harman might be deserving for various reasons, it just seemed like Hoffman was in the hunt early and often at every major. He's due for a spot on a U.S. team.

Sens: Maybe I'm getting jaded in middle age, but I'm having a hard time getting too worked up about this decision. If we're going with TV ratings and gallery interest, you've got to go with Phil. But I'm hoping Stricker abides strictly by the numbers and picks Hoffman and Harman. It appeals to my sense of fairness, and my interest in seeing a couple of fresh faces in the format.

Zak: I'm not into handouts and I'm also not into one-tournament overreactions. (Sorry, Uncle Phil.) Hoffman has been sooo solid! Just one missed cut in his last 19 events, so he's earned it in my book. As for the last slot, give me the much-less volatile Jason Dufner, who has plenty of experience, as if that's even necessary to beat the little brother Internationals.

Phil Mickelson will need a captain's pick on Wednesday to make the Presidents Cup team. Getty Images

3. GOLF Magazine unveils its 18th biennial ranking of the Top 100 courses in the U.S. and World later this week. Pine Valley has owned the top spot in the ranking since 1985. Is there any course that should knock it off the top? And if so, which one?

Ritter: This one is tough because Pine Valley is ultra-private and I, like most of the golfing world, have only seen it in photos. It's tempting to knock PV off its pedestal for St. Andrews, the home of the game, an unparalleled experience and the ultimate in inclusivity. On Sundays it's used as a public park, where locals walk their dogs and take photos on the bridge! How can Pine Valley top that?

Passov: My explanation as to why Pine Valley has been No. 1 for all these years is because it contains the greatest collection of individually great holes, in terms of what they look like, how they play, and how they're sequenced with each other as the round unfolds. The Old Course is an ideal contender, as evidenced by its top-four ranking for many years, but if another course might one day ascend, it would be Cypress Point, which has been No. 2 in the world since 1991. If the criteria for best course in the world would be how overwhelmed your senses are in being on a golf course, Cypress gets the nod.

Zak: I haven't been around the block that much. I haven't played St. Andrews or Augusta or Pine Valley or Pebble, so there's a grain of salt for ya. Anyway, last month I had the most enjoyable round of my life at Pinehurst No. 2 and that I believe was largely because three relative hacks (myself and Ritter included!) played our entire round without even the faintest concern of losing a ball. We made birdies, pars, bogeys and far worse and were challenged on every single hole. We capped it with a beer on the porch behind the 18th as the sun set on Payne Stewart's statue. Is it the greatest course in the world? I don't know, but it's pretty damn good.

Sens: I wouldn't say it's necessarily "better" than any of the courses listed above, but I've never been more charmed by a course than I was by Barnbougle Dunes. All the great shots and vistas you could ever ask for. Plus wallabies! It also passes Ritter's populist sniff test: you don't actually have to be a captain of industry or directly descended from the Mayflower to play it. And then there's Cruden Bay. Get one of the friendly local members on your bag as a caddie. Have a few drinks together after. As Chevy Chase used to say, that's as much fun as you can have with your pants on.

4. Put on your course-rating cap and rank your personal top-five courses in the U.S.

Ritter: Among courses I've either played or at least walked: 1. Augusta National, 2. Kapalua, 3. Pebble Beach, 4. Manele GC, 5. Pinehurst No. 2. But I will defer to Mr. Passov's expertise in this area.

Passov: The best course in the U.S. is Pine Valley, but my favorite is Cypress Point. After that one-two punch, things get tougher. I'll go with Pebble Beach at 3, Shinnecock Hills at 4 and Augusta National at 5, with Oakmont and Merion (East) a whisker behind those five.

Zak: No course catches my attention better than Augusta. We'll put that at No. 1. No course challenges like Oakmont. We'll put that at No. 2. I've already adored Pinehurst, so we'll put that at No. 3. No course has made me more nervous than Whistling Straits, so that can be No. 4. Round out the top five with my favorite deal in the world at Bethpage Black. As you can tell, that's a biased list, but I'd play any of them and no others for the rest of my life and would be plenty content.

Sens: Cypress Point, Pinehurst No. 2, Merion East, Los Angeles CC North, and the front nine at Pacific Dunes, played twice.

Pine Valley has long anchored GOLF's Top 100 rankings. Brian Morgan

5. Stacy Lewis broke a three-year winless streak by coming out on top at the Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday. The day before the tournament started, the Houston-area resident pledged to donate her entire winnings toward Houston relief efforts as it recovers from Hurricane Harvey. Now she's handing over a check for $195,000. Has there been a better Hollywood ending this year than this one?

Ritter: It's the feel-good story of the year, and maybe several years. Fantastic of Lewis to make the pledge, but then to go out and win the event? Awesome stuff. And great for KPMG to match her donation. This is our sport at its absolute best.

Passov: Stacy Lewis was already one of golf's true class acts well before she teed off in Portland. Her wit, drive, intelligence and doggedness in overcoming the physical issues she had endured made her one of the LPGA's better stories. That's why it's been so frustrating with her many near-misses over the past three years, and why it's incredible to have her break through in such a heart-warming fashion. Massive kudos to Stacy and to golf.

Zak: The world works in mysteriously great ways is about all I can say here. This was such a cool story to follow from start to finish, and as Joe said, couldn't have been accomplished by a better person in the game. Stacy proved again how great she is as a player and a person.

Sens: With apologies to this tear-jerking finale, Lewis scripted the best ending I've ever seen.

6. Tiger Woods posted a video last week of him chipping, saying he was cleared by the doctor to begin such activities. We have now been Tiger-less in majors for the past two calendar years. Pull out your crystal ball and predict when, or if, we will see Tiger return to tournament play in 2018.

Ritter: And so begins another edition of (cue the theme song) Tiger Watch. As with all previous Tiger comebacks, there is no rush here. If he's only chipping balls, the prudent play may be to skip next year and continue a slow build toward 2019. Or, if his back simply can't handle it, shift into an emeritus role. I'd love to see him healthy and playing again, but he has nothing left to prove on the course.

Passov: I really should wait for Josh Sens to weigh in on the "Tiger Watch Fatigue/Speculation" angle because he always nails it. I'm always on record as a big Tiger fan and an incurable optimist about his prospects, but at what point is this Lucy pulling away the football just before Charlie Brown kicks it—every time? My Tiger crystal ball is on the shelf and collecting dust. Let's let him come back — whenever it's right — and watch the ratings needle move to the right.

Zak: I need Tiger. I need him not. I need Tiger. I need him not. That's what these last few years up brief ups and extremely ridiculous downs have been like. Now that the end has seemingly never been closer, I'm convinced I need him again. I need to see who he's paired with on Thursday at Augusta National in early April and I need to see him birdie the 2nd, 8th, 13th and 15th. I need to see him make the cut and toss in a beauty approach to the 11th on Saturday, making the players behind him start to get excited, too. I need it, but I just don't know that six months or so will be enough time.

Sens: Very kind of you, Joe, but I'm not sure I have anything profound to add. Like Baywatch before it, Tiger Watch has definitely jumped the shark. Beyond the long road back he has on the physical front, let's not forget about the other elements of disrepair. The search for a new swing. The yippy chipping. The fragile mental state. Even if we do see him in a major next year (and I doubt we will), will he have even a distant crack at contending? Of making the cut? I'm in no great rush to see Tiger tee it up in a ceremonial role, and I doubt Tiger is either. If you're waiting for the return of Tiger, as in the real Tiger, you're waiting for Godot.