Chappell earns final automatic qualifying spot for Presidents Cup by less than a point

The GOLF Live team debates whether Mickelson, who is currently ranked 58th in the FedEx Cup standings, should be a captain's pick for this year's Presidents Cup team.

Kevin Chappell shot an even-par 71 at the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday to earn just enough points to secure the final automatic qualifying spot for the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Chappell, who finished two under for the week, edged Charley Hoffman by less than a point. Hoffman, who shot 68 Monday, finished even overall. He held the 10th spot in the standings prior to this week.

Chappell's addition means the 10 automatic roster spots are officially finalized, and captain Steve Stricker will round out the team with two wildcard picks he'll make at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday on Golf Channel.

The Presidents Cup is Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

The 10 players on the U.S. roster are: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar and Chappell.

