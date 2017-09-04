Justin Thomas holds off Jordan Spieth to win Dell Technologies Championship

SI Senior writer Alan Shipnuck sits down with 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas to discuss life as a major winner, his relationship with Tiger and more.

Justin Thomas's big 2016-17 campaign keeps getting bigger.

Thomas closed with a five-under 66 to hold off Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman to win the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday at TPC Boston.

Thomas, who entered the day tied for the lead with Leishman, won for the fifth time this season. He finished at 17 under.

Leishman shot 30 on the front nine and led at the turn, but he bogeyed the 10th, 11th and 12th to fall back. Spieth momentarily took the lead on the back nine, but Thomas made birdies on 13 and 15 and stood on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead. In the group ahead of him, Spieth bogeyed 18 and Thomas’s lead was three.