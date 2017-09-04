WATCH: Cameraman shows off cat-like reflexes after shank hit in his direction

Justin Thomas finished at 17 under to beat Jordan Spieth by three and win the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday.

Marc Leishman got into trouble on the 18th hole of the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday, and one cameraman got a little too close for comfort on one shot.

Luckily for that cameraman, he has cat-like reflexes.

Facing his third shot on the par-5 closer, Leishman was in trouble with long grass disrupting his back swing. His shot came out hot and went right, directly at the cameraman. But the worker's swift moves saved him. Check it out below.