Tour & News

WATCH: Cameraman shows off cat-like reflexes after shank hit in his direction

Josh Berhow
Monday September 4th, 2017
0:51 | Tour & News
Justin Thomas wins Dell Technologies Championship
Justin Thomas finished at 17 under to beat Jordan Spieth by three and win the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday.

Marc Leishman got into trouble on the 18th hole of the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday, and one cameraman got a little too close for comfort on one shot.

Luckily for that cameraman, he has cat-like reflexes.

Facing his third shot on the par-5 closer, Leishman was in trouble with long grass disrupting his back swing. His shot came out hot and went right, directly at the cameraman. But the worker's swift moves saved him. Check it out below.

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN