WATCH: Frustrated Sergio Garcia breaks putter, drains birdie putt with his 3-wood

Sergio Garcia will have to do things the hard way for the rest of his third round at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Garcia was just off the green and putting for eagle on the short par-4 4th hole, but he slammed his putter and broke it after an underwhelming eagle roll. But no problem for the Masters champ. Since he could no longer use the broken club, Garcia took out his 3-wood and calmly rolled in a 14-foot putt for birdie.

Garcia will be without his putter for the rest of the round. Since he didn't damage it during the course of play, he can't replace it. You can follow the third round here.