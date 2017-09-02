Tour & News

Stacy Lewis in position to make big hurricane donation

Saturday September 2nd, 2017
Stacy Lewis prepares to tee off on the 5th hole during the third round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Stacy Lewis took a three-stroke lead Saturday in the Cambia Portland Classic in her bid make a big donation to hurricane relief in her hometown and end a long winless streak.

From The Woodlands in the Houston area, Lewis has pledged to give her earnings - first place is worth $195,000 - to the relief efforts. The 11-time LPGA Tour champion also is trying to win for the first time since June 2014.

Tied for the second-round lead with two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson and In Gee Chun, Lewis had eight birdies in a 7-under 65 to reach 17 under at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater. She opened with rounds of 70 and 64.

Moriya Jutanugarn was second after a 66. Chun was another stroke back after a 69.

Henderson had a 74 to drop into a tie for 13th at 8 under. Ai Miyazato also was 8 under after a 72 in her final start in the United States. The Japanese star plans to retire after The Evian Championship in two weeks in France.

