You can hit range balls next to the pros at 'Topgolf Crush,' a BMW Championship pop-up

During the FedEx Cup Playoffs, everyone is out to elevate their game.

That's true of the tournament venues, too.

In a bid to engage fans at the BMW Championship Sept. 14-17 at Conway Farms Golf Club, outside Chicago, event organizers will unveil a pop-up driving range and entertainment complex where average Joes can bang balls alongside the pros—and even get a chance to compete with them.

Developed in partnership with Topgolf, the golf and entertainment company, the installation is called Topgolf Crush and it will stand on the main range, adjacent to the practice area set aside for Bubba and the boys.

Anyone familiar with Topgolf will recognize a number of its bells and whistles.

Take a gander at the pop-up facility. Courtesy Topgolf

The double-decker facility will have eight stalls, each large enough for six people. From those bays, fans will take aim at targets 50, 100 and 150 yards away, using balls with shot-tracking microchips embedded in them. On the facility's upper deck, there will be a lounge with a live DJ and a BMW-sponsored hole-in-one contest; first prize is a two-year lease on a 2018 BMW X3.

This is not the first-ever Topgolf Crush (the concept debuted at Safeco Field in Seattle earlier this year). But it is the first at a PGA Tour event; Topgolf executives say they hope there will be more to come.

It will be free to fans attending the BMW Championship from Tuesday through Sunday. It will also be open to players in the BMW Championship field.

That’s the expectation, anyway: that Tour pros will drop by early in the week to take part in the Topgolf Crush experience. Fans will then have a chance to beat the scores of pros for daily prizes, including a VIP trip to the 2018 BMW Championship.

That's not exactly FedEx Cup money. But it's pretty good for anyone not playing inside the ropes.