Social media sensation Paige Spiranac signed a deal with high-end club manufacturer PXG. Spiranac first became famous in the golf world for sharing trick shots and steamy selfies on Instagram. She'll now represent PXG as a brand ambassador, joining the ranks of the "PXG Troops," a group that includes Zach Johnson, Lydia Ko, Billy Horschel and Alison Lee. Australian golfer/model Anna Rawson is also a PXG brand ambassador.

In a press release, the company touted Spiranac's huge social reach. "Her circle of influence exceeds 1.5 million followers, more than any LPGA Tour professional."

The statement also refers to her as a "golf influencer." Spiranac said that she believes in the company and its product. "As my followers know, I’m always looking for ways to improve my game and have a little more fun on the course," Spiranac said. "From the first time I swung a PXG club I have wanted to add them to my bag. They feel incredible and the performance really makes a difference.”

The company plans for Spiranac to appear as host of a web series featuring interviews with the company's founder, engineers and pros.

PXG was founded in 2014 by the businessman Bob Parsons.