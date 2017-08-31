Adam Scott named his newborn son (in part) after a golf legend

Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner are some of the names being floated as the potential winner at this week's Dell Technologies Championship.

Who comes out on top at TPC Boston?

Adam Scott's paternity leave didn't last nearly as long as expected, and with a new baby boy in the family, he's back and looking to extend his season a few more weeks.

Scott's season seemed over after the PGA Championship as he and his wife Marie were expecting (and soon). She gave birth Friday August 18th, according to a report from PGATour.com, which was early, bringing Scott's playoff schedule back into consideration.

Surprisingly back on Tour this week, Adam Scott will look for a strong week to extend his season. Getty Images // Sam Greenwood

The baby boy is named Byron for all sorts of reasons, one of them being the golf legend Byron Nelson. Scott claimed his sixth career Tour win at Nelson's tournament back in 2008.

So, with a healthy baby and a wife who is on board, Scott will tee it up at TPC Boston this week with the hope of elongating his season as much he can.

According to the report from PGATour.com, Scott isn't satisfied with this season (he's currently ranked 73rd in the FedEx Cup). With a good week, he'll jump into the top 70 and his season will continue to the BMW Championship in Chicago.