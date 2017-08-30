Tour pros rally for Houston on social media

People attempt to make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston, Texas.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey's catastrophic devastation in Houston and its surrounding areas, Tour pros are using their sizable social media followings to help rally support, awareness, and in many cases, relief funds for the victims in the southeastern region of the Lone Star state.

The New York Times reports that the powerful and slow-moving storm unleashed record rainfall and is the cause of at least 30 deaths, and according to USA Today, tens of thousands of Texans will need shelter in the coming days and weeks.

Players from Tiger Woods to Michelle Wie have been vocal and frequent in their posts online, sending well-wishes, thoughts and prayers, and both Sergio Garcia and John Peterson have pledged to donate money for every birdie and eagle they make.

As a Texan I ask for your help with relief efforts. I pledge 1k to @RedCross & challenge @JohnPetersonPGA @ColtKnost #StandwTEXAS @PGATOUR — Kelly Kraft (@kkraft11) August 30, 2017

Sending prayers to everyone affected by the hurricane in Texas... — Paula Creamer (@ThePCreamer) August 29, 2017

Pick a cause that's important to you and donate what you would spend on your coffee.I chose the @RedCross who set up shelters around Houston pic.twitter.com/7BASjdKc3K — Brendan Steele (@Brendan_Steele) August 30, 2017

Thoughts are with all the families that are being affected by Hurricane #Harvey. Tragic scenes and it's continuing to rain.. pic.twitter.com/HmpQeHLrN9 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 29, 2017

This hurricane things sucks a lot don't get me wrong. But it sure is nice to see that there are still a lot of great people on this planet — max homa (@maxhoma23) August 29, 2017

My wife @TheAngelaAkins & I are donating $2k for every birdie & $5k for every eagle I make during the #FedExCup to help #Texas. #TexasFlood — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 29, 2017

Sending all my good thoughts and prayers to everyone in Houston right now #PrayForHouston — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) August 28, 2017

How to help victims of Harvey.https://t.co/voXTxj8wH8 — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) August 29, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with Texas and all the people affected by #HurricaneHarvey — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) August 28, 2017

Heartbreaking images from Houston and throughout TX. Thinking about the brave & resilient people there & my friends at @BluejackNation — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 28, 2017

I pray @StacyLewis_KPMG and Garrod are ok. Sooooo much rain. Wow https://t.co/duioWbXbVf — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) August 30, 2017

Terrible pictures from Houston from Hurricane Harvey. Thinking of my friends @HouOpen and @HouGolfAssoc — Jim Herman (@gohermie) August 28, 2017

Will be donating $50 a birdie and $100 an eagle to hurricane Harvey victims in my home state. I wish I could go down there and help. — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) August 28, 2017

Also, if I win, I will donate 100k of the winners check to the relief effort. #ilovetexas — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) August 28, 2017