Tour pros rally for Houston on social media

Wednesday August 30th, 2017
People attempt to make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston, Texas.
In the wake of Hurricane Harvey's catastrophic devastation in Houston and its surrounding areas, Tour pros are using their sizable social media followings to help rally support, awareness, and in many cases, relief funds for the victims in the southeastern region of the Lone Star state.

The New York Times reports that the powerful and slow-moving storm unleashed record rainfall and is the cause of at least 30 deaths, and according to USA Today, tens of thousands of Texans will need shelter in the coming days and weeks.

Players from Tiger Woods to Michelle Wie have been vocal and frequent in their posts online, sending well-wishes, thoughts and prayers, and both Sergio Garcia and John Peterson have pledged to donate money for every birdie and eagle they make.

