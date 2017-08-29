Sergio will donate money to Texas flood relief for every birdie, eagle he makes in playoffs

Golf Top 100 Teacher Gary Weir walks through the key things to think about when deciding whether a mallet or blade putter is better for your game.

Sergio Garcia is hoping to make some birdies and write some checks.

Garcia tweeted on Tuesday that he and his wife, Angela Akins Garcia, are donating $2,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle he makes over the next three FedEx Cup Playoffs events toward Texas relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Akins is from Texas, and she and Garcia were married there this summer.

Garcia's birdie percentage on the PGA Tour this year is 3.52, meaning he averages that many per 18 holes, and his eagle percentage is .16. So, assuming he makes the cut at this week's Dell Technologies Championship — the BMW and Tour Championship are no-cut events — that's 12 rounds the Masters champ has remaining this season. That's a rough estimate of about $95,000, if he plays to his average.

Well done, Garcias.

Looking forward to @TheSergioGarcia making lots of birdies & eagles over the next 3 events! We love you Texas & are here for you. #Texas https://t.co/0z7aXB0GtM — Angela Akins Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) August 29, 2017