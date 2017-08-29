FedEx Cup standings: Dustin Johnson, Spieth top points list

Dustin Johnson came from five strokes back to force a playoff and then took down Jordan Spieth at the Northern Trust.

After their duel at the Northern Trust Open, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth moved into the top two spots of the FedEx Cup points list. The playoffs will be pared down to the top 70 at this week's Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.

FedEx Cup Rankings (Pts/Pts behind leader)

1. Dustin Johnson (4,466/-)

2. Jordan Spieth (3,871/595)

3. Justin Thomas (3,044/1,422)

4. Hideki Matsuyama (2,869/1,597)

5. Jon Rahm (2,404/2,062)

6. Rickie Fowler (1,996/2,470)

7. Brooks Koepka (1,768/2,698)

8. Daniel Berger (1,717/2,749)

9. Charley Hoffman (1,694/2,772)

10. Jhonattan Vegas (1,673/2,793)

11. Kevin Kisner (1,634/2,832)

12. Paul Casey (1,575/2,891)

13. Brian Harman (1,557/2,909)

14. Pat Perez (1,539/2,927)

15. Matt Kuchar (1,509/2,957)

16. Webb Simpson (1,413/3,053)

17. Kevin Chappell (1,370/3,096)

18. Adam Hadwin (1,347/3,119)

19. Kyle Stanley (1,337/3,129)

20. Marc Leishman (1,324/3,142)

21. Jason Dufner (1,290/3,176)

22. Henrik Stenson (1,275/3,191)

23. Russell Henley (1,262/3,204)

24. Justin Rose (1,244/3,222)

25. Brendan Steele (1,226/3,240)

26. Louis Oosthuizen (1,204/3,262)

27. Xander Schauffele (1,184/3,282)

28. Charles Howell III (1,120/3,346)

29. Jason Day (1,111/3,355)

30. Sergio Garcia (1,085/3,381)

31. Billy Horschel (1,068/3,398)

32. Wesley Bryan (1,068/3,398)

33. Patrick Reed (1,060/3,406)

34. Gary Woodland (1,052/3,414)

35. Tony Final (1,046/3,420)

36. Francesco Molinari (1,010/3,456)

37. Mackenzie Hughes (992/3,474)

38. Hudson Swafford (965/3,501)

39. Bill Haas (946/3,520)

40. Chez Reavie (914/3,552)

41. Si Woo Kim (883/3,583)

42. Ollie Schniederjans (882/3,584)

43. Rory McIlroy (881/3,585)

44. Cameron Smith (847/3,619)

45. Martin Laird (840/3,626)

46. Zach Johnson (839/3,627)

47. Keegan Bradley (838/3,628)

48. Bryson DeChambeau (836/3,630)

49. Charl Schwartzel (836/3,630)

50. Patrick Cantlay (826/3,640)

51. Robert Streb (826/3,640)

52. Luke List (819/3,647)

53. Sung Kang (798/3,668)

54. Jame Lovemark (787/3,679)

55. Scott Brown (779/3,687)

56. Ian Poulter (775/3,691)

57. Lucas Glover (766/3,700)

58. Phil Mickelson (757/3,709)

59. Sean O’Hair (720/3,746)

60. James Hahn (711/3,755)

61. Ryan Moore (703/3,763)

62. Danny Lee (697/3,769)

63. Kevin Na (693/3,773)

64. Kelly Kraft (684/3,782)

65. Russell Knox (669/3,797)

66. Anirban Lahiri (667/3,799)

67. Bud Cauley (666/3,800)

68. Brandt Snedeker (663/3,803)

69. Kevin Tway (663/3,803)

70. Grayson Murray (655/3,811)

71. Rod Pampling (652/3,814)

72. Bubba Watson (646/3,820)

73. Adam Scott (642/3,824)

74. Graham DeLaet (640/3,826)

75. Patrick Rodgers (639/3,827)

76. Chad Campbell (630/3,836)

77. Emiliano Grillo (627/3,839)

78. Chris Stroud (627/3,839)

79. Jason Kokrak (623/3,843)

80. Rafa Cabrera Bello (615/3,851)

81. Stewart Cink (583/3,883)

82. Whee Kim (583/3,883)

83. Morgan Hoffmann (579/3,887)

84. Jonas Blixt (578/3,888)

85. C.T. Pan (559/3,907)

86. Jim Herman (553/3,913)

87. David Lingmerth (546/3,920)

88. J.B. Holmes (543/3,923)

89. Camilo Villegas (542/3,924)

90. Kevin Streelman (541/3,925)

91. Harold Varner III (539/3,927)

92. Nick Taylor (532/3,934)

93. J.J. Spain (532/3,934)

94. Scott Piercy (532/3,934)

95. Chris Kirk (527/3,939)

96. William McGirt (521/3,945)

97. Patton Kizzire (519/3,947)

98. Cody Gribble (514/3,952)

99. Branden Grace (510/3,956)

100. Michael Kim (483/3,983)