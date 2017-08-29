TEE TIMES: Player of the year candidates DJ, JT, Spieth grouped together at TPC Boston

On this episode of GOLF Live, our experts debate which golfer is most deserving of Player of the Year honors so far.

Who is the Player of the Year right now?

The PGA Tour returns to the Boston area for this week's Dell Technologies Championship (formerly the Deutsche Bank Championship) and the second stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Rory McIlroy defends his title after holding off Paul Casey by two at TPC Boston last year. McIlroy is grouped with Si Woo Kim and Ollie Schniederjans for the first two rounds, teeing off at 1:04 p.m. (ET) for his opening round Friday. (This week's event starts on Friday and ends on Labor Day Monday.)

The two marquee groups are the top-six players in the FedEx Cup standings. Player of the year candidates Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas tee off at 9:15 a.m. Friday, and Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler tee off at 1:40 p.m. Friday. Johnson is coming off a playoff victory over Spieth at the Northern Trust Sunday in Long Island. Full tee times and the TV schedule are below.

What: Dell Technologies Championship

Where: TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. (par 71, 7,342 yards)

When: Friday-Monday, Sept. 1-4

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (15 under, 269)

Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 million first place)

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, all in the running for the Tour's player of the year, are grouped together in Boston. Getty Images

TV schedule (ET)

Friday: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 3-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Monday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Round 1 tee times (ET)

1st tee

8:15 a.m. - Danny Lee, Kevin Na, Kelly Kraft

8:27 a.m. - Sean O'Hair, James Hahn, Ryan Moore

8:39 a.m. - Cameron Smith, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson

8:51 a.m. - Wesley Bryan, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

9:03 a.m. - Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele, Charles Howell III

9:15 a.m. - Kyle Stanley, Marc Leishman, Jason Dufner

9:27 a.m. - Jonas Blixt, C.T. Pan, Jim Herman

9:39 a.m. - David Lingmerth, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Streelman

12:40 p.m. - Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Rod Pampling

12:52 p.m. - Sung Kang, Jamie Lovemark, Scott Brown

1:04 p.m. - Si Woo Kim, Ollie Schniederjans, Rory McIlroy

1:16 p.m. - Webb Simpson, Kevin Chappell, Adam Hadwin

1:28 p.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey

1:40 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:52 p.m. - Chris Stroud, Jason Kokrak, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2:04 p.m. - Chris Kirk, William McGirt, Patton Kizzire

10th tee

8:15 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Graham DeLaet

8:27 a.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb, Luke List

8:39 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel

8:51 a.m. - Brian Harman, Pat Perez, Matt Kuchar

9:03 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman

9:15 a.m. - Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

9:27 a.m. - Patrick Rodgers, Chad Campbell, Emiliano Grillo

9:39 a.m. - Cody Gribble, Branden Grace, Michael Kim

12:40 p.m. - Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri, Bud Cauley

12:52 p.m. - Ian Poulter, Lucas Glover, Phil Mickelson

1:04 p.m. - Hudson Swafford, Bill Haas, Chez Reavie

1:16 p.m. - Tony Finau, Francesco Molinari, Mackenzie Hughes

1:28 p.m. - Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, Billy Horschel

1:40 p.m. - Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Brendan Steele

1:52 p.m. - Stewart Cink, Whee Kim, Morgan Hoffmann

2:04 p.m. - Harold Varner III, Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun

Round 2 tee times (ET)

1st tee

8:15 a.m. - Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri, Bud Cauley

8:27 a.m. - Ian Poulter, Lucas Glover, Phil Mickelson

8:39 a.m. - Hudson Swafford, Bill Haas, Chez Reavie

8:51 a.m. - Tony Finau, Francesco Molinari, Mackenzie Hughes

9:03 a.m. - Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, Billy Horschel

9:15 a.m. - Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Brendan Steele

9:27 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Whee Kim, Morgan Hoffmann

9:39 a.m. - Harold Varner III, Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun

12:40 p.m. - Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Graham DeLaet

12:52 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb, Luke List

1:04 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel

1:16 p.m. - Brian Harman, Pat Perez, Matt Kuchar

1:28 p.m. - Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman

1:40 p.m. - Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

1:52 p.m. - Patrick Rodgers, Chad Campbell, Emiliano Grillo

2:04 p.m. - Cody Gribble, Branden Grace, Michael Kim

10th tee

8:15 a.m. - Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Rod Pampling

8:27 a.m. - Sung Kang, Jamie Lovemark, Scott Brown

8:39 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Ollie Schniederjans, Rory McIlroy

8:51 a.m. - Webb Simpson, Kevin Chappell, Adam Hadwin

9:03 a.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey

9:15 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

9:27 a.m. - Chris Stroud, Jason Kokrak, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:39 a.m. - Chris Kirk, William McGirt, Patton Kizzire

12:40 p.m. - Danny Lee, Kevin Na, Kelly Kraft

12:52 p.m. - Sean O'Hair, James Hahn, Ryan Moore

1:04 p.m. - Cameron Smith, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson

1:16 p.m. - Wesley Bryan, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

1:28 p.m. - Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele, Charles Howell III

1:40 p.m. - Kyle Stanley, Marc Leishman, Jason Dufner

1:52 p.m. - Jonas Blixt, C.T. Pan, Jim Herman

2:04 p.m. - David Lingmerth, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Streelman