Hurricane Harvey floods Golf Club of Houston, home of Shell Houston Open

Kayakers paddle near the first tee at the Golf Club of Houston.

Hurricane Harvey has ravaged parts of Texas over the past couple of days, and lots more rain is coming before this week is over.

Federal officials are predicting the storm will push 300,000 people into shelters as flooding continues. Over the past few days, Harvey has battered the Houston area. Steve Timms, the president and CEO of the Houston Golf Association, tweeted a few pictures of what's already happened at the Golf Club of Houston, which hosts the PGA Tour's Shell Houston Open.

In the photos, kayakers can be seen off the 1st tee, and the 18th green and fairway are completely submerged. More photos are below.

To donate to the Red Cross's efforts to help those affected by the hurricane, click here.