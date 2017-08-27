Michelle Wie withdraws from CP Women's Open to have emergency appendix surgery

Michelle Wie withdrew from the Canadian Pacific Women's Open and planned to have surgery to remove her appendix today at the Ottawa Hospital, according to a statement released by her management team.

Wie entered the final round tied for 23rd and six off the lead.

The 27-year-old has battled injuries for much of the past few years. She most recently withdrew from the U.S. Women's Open due to muscle spasms in her neck.

Last week Wie helped the U.S. Solheim Cup team defend its title versus Europe. She was 1-2-0 in the event.