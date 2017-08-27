WATCH: DJ hit a ridiculous drive on an insane line that helped him win the Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson came from five strokes back to force a playoff and then took down Jordan Spieth at the Northern Trust.

Dustin Johnson got himself into a playoff, and he didn't hold back.

Evidence of this was his drive on the 467-yard, par-4 first playoff hole, which led to a birdie and a playoff victory over Jordan Spieth at the Northern Trust on Sunday in Long Island.

Johnson was five down at one point, and he made a clutch par putt on the 72nd hole to tie Spieth and force the playoff. This came after his drive found the rough and he had to lay up. Luckily, he still made par, and when he got back to the 18th tee to begin the playoff, he took one mighty cut.

Johnson took a line directly over the pond and his drive measured 341 yards—the longest of the week on 18. He had 94 yards remaining to the green (and stuck it inside four feet) compared to Spieth's 174 yards he had left.

Check out the insanely different lines according to Shotlink:

Shotlink

And here's a look from the tee using Protracer:

And, finally, here's the video: