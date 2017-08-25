Tiger Woods's own playing timeline is unknown, but he's expected to be in his assistant captain role at the Presidents Cup in late September.

Though it seemed in jeopardy for some time, you can expect Tiger Woods to be at the Presidents Cup in his assistant captain role at the end of September.

This comes via Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, who spoke with American captain Steve Stricker Thursday at the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"It will be good to have him there. Guys are looking forward to it and I know he’s looking forward to it as well," Stricker told Hoggard.

Woods was announced as an assistant captain by Stricker in October 2016 shortly after completing the same duty on Davis Love’s Ryder Cup squad. But another season sidelined by back surgery kept Woods’ status for the 2017 event at Liberty National in question, at least according to Stricker.

The captain apparently talked with Woods multiple times to see if he’ll be able to handle the gig given his health. As of a couple months ago, Woods wasn’t feeling up to it.

But now, "He wants to get back in the mix," Stricker continued. "I know he’s itching to get back out here, and this will be a first step for him."

We have not seen Woods on a golf course since back spasms forced him to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic in early February. As for his return to competitive golf as a player, nothing has been determined as Woods continues his rehab. In mid-August, the 14-time major winner announced he has been able to do "light lifting, riding a stationary bike and putting a little."