Pro Jarrod Lyle announces he is in remission after a third bout with cancer

Jarrod Lyle has struggled through a nearly two-decade long battle with cancer, but after his third bout with the disease earlier this year, Lyle announced some good news on Friday.

The 35-year-old Australian pro posted a photo with his wife on Instagram that read, "Just got the best news for a while. I am in remission! Back to hospital next week for more chemo but we couldn't be happier right now. #kickingitsbutt."

Lyle was admitted to Royal Melbourne Hospital for treatment in July when his acute myeloid leukemia returned. Lyle first went into remission in 1998, only to see the disease return in 2012 and again this summer.

His wife, Briony, confirmed her husband's latest relapse to the Sydney Morning Herald in July, "We've just received confirmation that Jarrod does have a relapse of AML, which is what he's had twice already," Briony Lyle said. "Right now, as we're in this room, he's beginning his chemotherapy treatment. We're not sure how long it will be for. The aim of it is to get him into remission."

Lyle was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at age 17 and was declared in remission two years later. After playing on the Australasian, Nationwide and PGA Tours, Lyle had a relapse in 2012 -- not long after starting the year with both a fourth-place finish at the Northern Trust Open in Los Angeles and the birth of his first child. He again underwent life-saving treatment.

Lyle returned to the United States in 2015 to use his medical exemption while attempting to win back his PGA Tour card, but he came up short and returned to live in Australia in 2016.

While he is once again in remission, Lyle will continue to undergo chemotherapy treatments to hopefully eradicate the illness for good.