PGA Tour will now allow spectators to take photos, videos during tournament rounds

Make sure your battery is charged.

Beginning with this week's Northern Trust and moving forward, the PGA Tour will allow spectators to take photos and video of on-course action during tournament rounds.

Spectators were permitted photo opportunities under the Tour's previous mobile device policy, but only during practice rounds. (Live streaming and shot-by-shot coverage is still not allowed.)

A PGA Tour spokesperson said the softening of the mobile-device policy is a step to make the Tour more fan-friendly. Fans will also be allowed to share their tournament photos and videos via social media.

Under the new policy, phones must be on silent at all times and a flash is not allowed. Those who don't follow the guidelines risk having their tickets revoked.

The European tour also announced its new mobile phone policy this week — which it experimented with in the past months — and it falls in line with the PGA Tour's new guidelines.