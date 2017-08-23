Hideki reveals he was 'secretly' married in January and that wife gave birth to child in July

Thanks to his breakout season on the PGA Tour, the golf world has gotten to know Hideki Matsuyama pretty well. But apparently we don't know him well enough.

During his press conference Tuesday at the Northern Trust, Matsuyama admitted that he got married all the way back in January. Furthermore, his wife just had their first child in July. But why would the rising star bother keeping all of this a secret? He didn't, according to Hideki—it's just that he was never asked.

"No one really asked me if I was married, so I didn't have to answer that question. But I felt that after the PGA would be a good time, because our baby is born and I thought that would be a good time to let everyone know."

The 25-year-old Japanese star has risen all the way to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings after winning twice in 2017, including recently at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He played well in all four majors this season, his worst finish a T14 at the PGA and his best a T2 at the U.S. Open. Matsuyama begins the Playoffs ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings.