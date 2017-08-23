Elite amateur Maverick McNealy to turn pro at Safeway Open

Maverick McNealy has played in three majors in his career but has failed to make the cut each time.

For months the golf world wondered if Maverick McNealy, decorated amateur, would end up playing the game professionally or head into a different field upon graduation.

He stirred the pot initially by claiming it wasn't a matter of "when" — like many assumed it would be — but rather "if" he would turn pro when his collegiate career was finished. Well, that decision has finally been made.

McNealy announced Wednesday he will indeed turn pro following the Walker Cup next month and, as was reported by Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner, will play in the season-opening Safeway Open in October.

McNealy’s announcement on GoStanford.com details exactly why he took so long to make the decision, the first reason being he wasn’t sure he was cut out to compete on the PGA Tour.

"Those guys are really, really good at what they do," McNealy wrote. "It wasn't until after my sophomore year that it even crossed my mind that I might be good enough to give it a shot."

Now that his career at Stanford is through, he believes he can compete. "With a huge amount of work, I have what it takes to be one of the best players in the world," McNealy wrote. "Getting better at something is one of the most exciting and gratifying things for me in life, and I'm excited to see how good I can get at golf."

The 21-year-old has big-picture dreams, but as he stated in the announcement, he'll begin his career as the 1,794th-ranked player in the world.