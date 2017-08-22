Report: Tiger Woods threatening legal action over leaked nude photos

Vegas came out with Tiger Wood's odds for the 2018 Masters and it wasn't promising for the 14-time major champ.

[This article originally appearing on SI.com.]

Tiger Woods might sue a website over posting leaked nude photos of the golfer, according to TMZ.

TMZ is reporting that Woods' attorney is threatening to sue Celeb Jihad for posting naked photos of Woods.

Along with Woods, TMZ reports that his former girlfriend and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and other celebrities also had photos posted on the site.

According to TMZ, the photos of Woods and Vonn came from Vonn's phone, which was hacked. Woods and Vonn were together for almost three years before breaking up in 2015.

Earlier this month, Woods pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, which means he will enter a diversion program later this year.

Woods’s camp has not immediately responded to a request for comment.