Rory McIlroy won't change caddie for playoffs, says he's healthy enough to compete

Rory McIlroy will have friend Harry Diamond as his caddie throughout the FedEx Cup Playoffs, McIlroy said during a media event on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

McIlroy, who split with longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald after the British Open, had Diamond, who was also the best man in his wedding, caddie for him at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship. He finished T5 at the Bridgestone and was T22 at the PGA.

After his final round at Quail Hollow, McIlroy said he was unsure when he would compete next, and who would be his caddie going forward, as he's still bothered by a rib injury. But the defending FedEx Cup champion isn't resting yet, as he's in the field for this week's Northern Trust, the first of four playoff events.

"I'm not 100 percent," McIlroy said Tuesday, "but I'm at a percent where I feel I can compete."