WATCH: Tour pro records ace to keep PGA Tour card, qualify for playoffs

Henrik Stenson shot 64 and finished 22 under to win the Wyndham Championship by one.

Martin Flores has his PGA Tour card for another year, and he has one big swing with an 8-iron on the 16th hole to thank.

Flores closed the Wyndham Championship with a seven-under 63 on Sunday at Sedgefield, and he jumped all the way to 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings after beginning the week 139th. Getting inside the top 125 secured his card and a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begins this week.

A late surge that included a hole-in-one on the 16th and a birdie on the 18th (he tied for seventh) helped him secure his spot.

"I was very aware of [where I was in the standings]," Flores said. "I knew exactly what I needed to do, especially when I was at the 15th fairway, the par-5. I knew I needed two more and I was fortunate to get three. I'm extremely happy."