J.J. Henry's hot finish saved his Tour card by the slimmest margin

The difference between locking up his Tour card and the web.com tour finals was just one stroke for JJ Henry.

Standing on the 18th hole in the right rough, 185 yards from a back left pin, J.J. Henry hit the iron shot that saved his season. Henry’s approach landed on the front third of the green and chased all the way to the hole, settling pin-high just 5 feet away. His putt caught just enough of the right edge of the hole to fall in, pushing him into 125th on the FedEx Cup points list—the last man in—by just a single point.

ANOTHER birdie on 18 to get inside the top 125 of the #FedExCup.



These Guys Are Good.

Henry, who also birdied the 16th, entered the week at No. 134, but his finishing birdie pushed him into a tie for 16th at 11 under par. His 365 FedEx Cup points left him a single point ahead of Zac Blair, who began the week at No. 120 but will now head to the web.com tour Finals to improve on his conditional status for next season. Blair actually made the 36-hole cut, but was eliminated in Saturday’s secondary cut.

It was a wild day on the bubble, as three other players joined Henry by moving into the top 125. Rory Sabbatini’s final-round 64 propelled him from No. 148 to 122, Martin Flores aced the 16th to jump to No. 118, and Harold Varner III’s 10th-place finish pushed him from No. 136 to No. 123.

FedEx Cup finishers 126-150 keep conditional PGA Tour status for the 2017-2018 season and join Nos. 151-200 at the four-event web.com tour Finals, where 25 additional cards are at stake.