WATCH: Lexi Thompson holes out for eagle during Sunday singles at Solheim Cup

Lexi Thompson struggled early in her singles match versus Anna Nordqvist during the final day of the Solheim Cup on Sunday, but then came this momentum-swinging shot on the back nine.

Playing the par-5 11th, Thompson holed a gap wedge from 112 yards for eagle to win her second straight hole. Thompson got behind early — she lost the first four — but won the 10th hole to trim Nordqvist’s lead to 3 up and then cut it to 2 up with her hole-out on 11. She needed the latter, too, because Nordqvist stuck her shot on 11 close and looked to have an easy birdie putt. The Americans opened the day with a big 10 1/2 to 5 1/2 lead but thus far have been unable to pull ahead on Sunday. Check out Thompson's shot below.