WATCH: Danielle Kang drains monster putt during Solheim Cup Sunday singles

Danielle Kang's game was forged in the fires of U.S. Women's Amateur competition

The 2017 KPMG Women's PGA champion got the anchor pairing for Sunday singles at the Solheim Cup, and so far Danielle Kang hasn't disappointed.

Kang, who is also a two-time U.S. Women's Amateur champion, has already made a couple of lengthy putts to open her match versus Emily Pedersen, and the most recent bomb came on the par-4 6th.

Kang knocked this one in for birdie from way, way back, and she won the hole and took a 1 up match lead when Pedersen missed her putt. Check out the video below.