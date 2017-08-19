Tour & News

Solheim Cup 2017: Sunday singles pairings and tee times

Sunday August 20th, 2017
Jodi Ewart Shadoff of Team Europe plays a shot during the afternoon fourball matches of The Solheim Cup at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
Tee times have been moved up two hours because of expected inclement weather in Des Moines tomorrow. Team Europe has an uphill battle ahead of them--they are currently five points behind the Americans. 

Here's when to tune in to see your favorite player.

Sunday Tee Times (EST)

10:31 a.m.: Lexi Thompson (U.S.) vs. Anna Nordqvist (EUR)
10:42 a.m.: Paula Creamer (U.S.) vs. Georgia Hall (EUR)
10:53 a.m.: Cristie Kerr (U.S.) vs. Mel Reid (EUR)
11:04 a.m.: Stacy Lewis (U.S.) vs. Catriona Matthew (EUR)
11:15 a.m.: Angel Yin (U.S.) vs. Karine Icher (EUR)
11:26 a.m.: Michelle Wie (U.S.) vs. Caroline Masson (EUR)
11:37 a.m.: Lizette Salas (U.S.) vs. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (EUR)
11:48 a.m.: Brittany Lang (U.S.) vs. Charley Hull (EUR)
11:59 a.m.: Brittany Lincicome (U.S.) vs. Carlota Ciganda (EUR)
12:10 p.m.: Gerina Piller (U.S.) vs. Florentyna Parker (EUR)
12:21 p.m.: Austin Ernst (U.S.) vs. Madelene Sagstrom (EUR)
12:32 p.m.: Danielle Kang (U.S.) vs. Emily Pedersen (EUR)

