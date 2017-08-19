Five burning questions heading into Sunday at the Solheim Cup

Paula Creamer of Team USA reacts to a two and one win over Team Europe during the evening four-ball matches of the Solheim Cup at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Two days are in the books at the 2017 Solheim Cup, and Team USA holds a commanding lead. But it isn’t over ’til we get our questions answered. Here are five that come to mind heading into Sunday’s singles play.

1. Can the Euros make history?

In 2015, the Americans mounted the greatest final day comeback in Solheim Cup history when they erased a four point deficit in Sunday singles. Can Team Europe break that record—and American hearts—by rallying from a daunting five points down?

2. Will Team USA feel comfortable sitting on a cushion?

This is the first time since 1998 that the Americans have led heading into Sunday singles. We know that they’re pretty good at playing catch up. How will the stars and stripes perform when they start the day in front?

3.. What about Charley?

Team Europe’s Charley Hull sat out Saturday’s action after aggravating a wrist injury. If Hull is a scratch on Sunday, her singles match will be counted as a halve. Can Hull shake off the pain to play for a team that needs every full point it can get?

4. Another killer day for Kerr?

With a victory in Saturday morning’s foursomes, Cristie Kerr earned her 19th career point in the Solhleim Cup, making her the winningest American in the history of the biannual event (U.S. captain Juli Inkster has 18.5). By day’s end, Kerr added to her total, winning her 20th career point in the afternoon four-ball session. Kerr is 39. Will Sunday be the day her career point tally turns 21?

5. A new theme song for Creamer?

In a nod to her colorful nickname, Paula Creamer was greeted on the first tee Saturday morning by the strains of the Pink Panther theme song. Creamer went on to win both her Saturday matches. Given that performance, maybe it’s time for a new tune Sunday. Can anyone hum a few bars of Wonder Woman?