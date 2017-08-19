Tour & News

Henrik Stenson takes 1-shot lead after round 3 at Wyndham Championship

AP NEWS
30 minutes ago
Henrik Stenson walks off the 18th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 19, 2017 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Getty Images

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Henrik Stenson shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion and 2016 British Open winner was at 16-under 194 at Sedgefield with a round left in the PGA Tour's last regular-season event of the season.

Webb Simpson, Kevin Na and Ollie Schniederjans were tied for second. Na shot a 65, Schniederjans had a 66 and Simpson - a North Carolina native who won at Sedgefield in 2011 - had a 68.

Johnson Wagner was 14 under after a 65.

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN