Gerina Piller's husband cheers her on in Iowa, postponing fight to earn his Tour card

That's love: Gerina Piller's husband Martin postponed his dreams of earning his PGA Tour card for 2018 this week so that he could be with her at the Solheim Cup in Des Moines. While Martin's still in the running to make it into the Web.com Tour's top 25 money list, he gave up an important opportunity this week to move from 26th place and into the ranks of those who will earn a Tour card this season. Instead of playing in the News Sentinel Open in Tennessee, Piller drove to Iowa to support his wife and her teammates. Gerina posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram earlier this week, captioning it "My handsome date."

In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Gerina's father in law Dan Piller, who lives in Urbandale, Iowa, said he was proud to have two professional golfers in his family. "Now I have two players to follow," he said.