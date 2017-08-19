Tour & News

Cristie Kerr breaks American record for most Solheim Cup points earned

Saturday August 19th, 2017
Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson of Team USA react to their shot off the first tee during the morning foursomes matches of the Solheim Cup at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
With a win in her match today at the 2017 Solheim Cup, Cristie Kerr surpassed Juli Inkster as the American with the most career points earned in the biennial event. Over nine appearances in the Solheim Cup for Team USA, Inkster (who's now the captain), won 18.5 points for the United States. Kerr has been a member of eight Solheim Cup teams, winning a total of 19 points as of this morning.

Kerr's new total still puts her six points behind the all-time points earned record, which belongs to Europe's Laura Davies. Davies competed in an astonishing 12 Solheim Cups over the course of her career. Europe's 2017 captain Annika Sorenstam is right behind her with 24 career points earned.

