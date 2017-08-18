Report: Rory McIlroy commits to first FedEx Cup playoff event despite injury concerns

It appears we will see Rory McIlroy in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after all, at least for one event.

The Telegraph reported on Friday that the 2016 FedEx Cup champion has committed to the first playoff event next week, the Northern Trust at Glen Oaks club in Old Westbury, N.Y., citing a member of his management team.

McIlroy finished T22 at last week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, a disappointment considering his winning history at the course. Afterwards, the four-time major champion acknowledged that he was suffering from back pain and still struggling from a rib fracture he discovered earlier in the season. Because of that, he was not sure he would be able to play the rest of the year, including the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"It's a tough one because I go out there and play and shoot decent scores," McIlroy said after the PGA. "But when I come off the course, I feel my left rhomboid going into spasm. (The) inside of my left arm goes numb. So I don't know what to do. I've got this next week off to assess what I need to go forward."

"I have a good bit of time to get healthy and address a few things going forward," McIlroy said. "As I said, the next big thing is April, and that's really what my focus will be on from now until then."

The report indicates that while McIlroy is committing to play the Northern Trust, he'll have to wait and see how he feels before committing to the rest of the playoffs.