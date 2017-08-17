Tour & News

Kiwi Daniel Pearce leads Euro Tour's Fiji International after first round

AP NEWS
2 hours ago
Daniel Pearce hits his approach shot on the 7th hole during day one of the 2017 Fiji International.
Getty Images

NATADOLA BAY, Fiji (AP) -- New Zealand's Daniel Pearce shot a 6-under 66 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the wind-swept Fiji International.

Compatriot Ben Campbell and Australian Daniel Valente shared second place on the Natadola Bay course at Sigatoka.

Gavin Green of Malaysia was among four golfers tied for fourth with 68s.

Local favorite Vijay Singh was five strokes behind after a 71, while fellow former Masters champions Angel Cabrera and Mike Weir shot 72s in the PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour event.

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker, who won last year's tournament by nine strokes, withdrew with a sternum injury after missing last week's U.S. PGA Championship.

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN