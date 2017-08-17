Champions Tour paints Arnie umbrella logo into fairway to honor the late golf legend

Arnold Palmer's iconic umbrella logo as seen at En-Joie Golf Club during the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

The PGA Tour Champions is at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y., this week for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, and the tournament is honoring a former PGA Tour and Senior Tour legend: Arnold Palmer.

Remembering Palmer’s legacy has been a common feature of many PGA and Senior Tour events since the golf legend died in late September, 2016, but this commemoration is particularly inventive. For this week’s tournament, Palmer's iconic rainbow umbrella logo was painted into the fairway on one of the holes at En-Joie. You can see a photo of it below from the PGA Tour Champions Twitter account.

Classy touch this week at En-Joie GC for the @dicksopengolf.#ArniesArmy ☂ pic.twitter.com/ulCGXTMN0j — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 16, 2017

Palmer competed at En-Joie Golf Club in the B.C. Open, a former PGA Tour event the club hosted from 1971-2005. The seven-time major champion compiled 10 wins over his career on the senior circuit, including five Senior majors.