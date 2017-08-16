Tiger Woods listed at 100-to-1, Jordan Spieth the favorite for 2018 Masters

It is unclear if Woods will be playing golf by April 2018.

Vegas loves receiving free money, and in the interest of doing so, they’ve listed Tiger Woods at 100-1 to win the 2018 Masters. Get your bets in now.

This comes via golfodds.com, which is managed by Jeff Sherman of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Woods’s odds match that of players like Branden Grace, Ryan Moore, Bill Haas and Kevin Chappell.

The 14-time major winner has not played in a major since the 2015 season, is currently rehabbing from back surgery and has publicly mentioned he is working on managing pain and sleep medications.

Given those circumstances, Woods’s odds would normally be nowhere near 100-1, but his past pedigree (especially at Augusta National) looms large in Vegas. Check out all Masters 2018 odds below, where Jordan Spieth is your favorite at 7-1.

Jordan Spieth 7/1

Dustin Johnson 8/1

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Jason Day 15/1

Rickie Fowler 15/1

Hideki Matsuyama 15/1

Justin Rose 20/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Justin Thomas 25/1

Brooks Koepka 25/1

Sergio Garcia 30/1

Adam Scott 30/1

Phil Mickelson 30/1

Paul Casey 30/1

Henrik Stenson 40/1

Thomas Pieters 40/1

Bubba Watson 40/1

Matt Kuchar 50/1

Louis Oosthuizen 50/1

Charl Schwartzel 60/1

Patrick Reed 60/1

Brandt Snedeker 60/1

Daniel Berger 60/1

Tommy Fleetwood 60/1

Lee Westwood 60/1

Marc Leishman 80/1

Kevin Kisner 80/1

Tiger Woods 100/1

Alex Noren 100/1

Branden Grace 100/1

J.B. Holmes 100/1

Russell Henley 100/1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100/1

Martin Kaymer 100/1

Jimmy Walker 100/1

Ryan Moore 100/1

Bill Haas 100/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 100/1

Kevin Chappell 100/1

Zach Johnson 100/1

Gary Woodland 100/1

Charley Hoffman 100/1

Ian Poulter 100/1

Francesco Molinari 100/1

Bryson DeChambeau 100/1

Xander Schauffele 100/1

Tony Finau 100/1

Jason Dufner 125/1

Brian Harman 125/1

Danny Willett 150/1

Shane Lowry 150/1

Emiliano Grillo 150/1

Tyrrell Hatton 150/1

Adam Hadwin 150/1

Si Woo Kim 150/1

Patrick Cantlay 150/1

Bud Cauley 150/1

Bernd Wiesberger 150/1

Russell Knox 150/1

Billy Horschel 150/1

Brendan Steele 150/1

Kevin Na 150/1

Pat Perez 150/1

Wesley Bryan 200/1

Kyle Stanley 200/1

Byeong Hun An 200/1

Ross Fisher 200/1

Charles Howell III 200/1

Jim Furyk 200/1

Keegan Bradley 200/1

Haotong Li 200/1

Grayson Murray 200/1

Ollie Schniederjans 200/1

Patrick Rodgers 200/1

Jamie Lovemark 200/1

Jordan L. Smith 200/1

Graham DeLaet 200/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 250/1

Steve Stricker 250/1

Angel Cabrera 250/1

Fred Couples 250/1

Andy Sullivan 250/1

Peter Uihlein 250/1

Graeme McDowell 250/1

Chris Stroud 250/1

Ryan Fox 250/1

Hudson Swafford 250/1

Jeunghun Wang 250/1

Jhonattan Vegas 250/1

Scott Piercy 250/1

Webb Simpson 250/1

David Lingmerth 250/1

William McGirt 250/1

Cameron Smith 250/1

Curtis Luck 250/1

Chris Wood 300/1

Andrew Johnston 300/1

Hideto Tanihara 300/1

Anirban Lahiri 300/1

Bernhard Langer 500/1

Vijay Singh 500/1

Phachara Khongwatmai 500/1

Harry Ellis 1000/1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1000/1

Trevor Immelman 1000/1

Mark O'Meara 2000/1

Mike Weir 2000/1

Ian Woosnam 3000/1

Larry Mize 5000/1

Sandy Lyle 5000/