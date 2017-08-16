Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods have great odds to win 2018 Masters

Updated on March 12.

The 2018 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is getting closer by the day, but there's still no clearcut runaway favorite at sports books. Dustin Johnson has the been the prohibitive favorite since August and is currently listed at 8/1, according to golfodds.com. Faith in Justin Thomas is on the rise as well — he's a co-favorite now with Johnson, and is also listed at 8/1. Jordan Spieth is just behind at 12/1, while Rory McIlroy, just a Masters victory away from completing the career grand slam, plummeted to 18/1 after missing the cut at the Valspar Championship. Jason Day and Jon Rahm both sit at 14/1, and a familiar face with golf gambling fiends sits at 10/1 after a runner-up performance at the Valspar — Tiger Woods. Defending Masters champ Sergio Garcia sits at 30/1 to win while Phil Mickelson is 18/1.

The Masters is just three weeks away, as players will tee it up on Thursday, April 5. Complete odds for the first major of the year are listed below.

Jordan Spieth 12/1

Dustin Johnson 8/1

Rory McIlroy 18/1

Jason Day 14/1

Rickie Fowler 20/1

Hideki Matsuyama 30/1

Justin Rose 16/1

Jon Rahm 14/1

Justin Thomas 8/1

Brooks Koepka 60/1

Sergio Garcia 30/1

Adam Scott 60/1

Phil Mickelson 18/1

Paul Casey 25/1

Henrik Stenson 60/1

Thomas Pieters 50/1

Bubba Watson 25/1

Matt Kuchar 60/1

Louis Oosthuizen 60/1

Charl Schwartzel 100/1

Patrick Reed 50/1

Brandt Snedeker 80/1

Daniel Berger 80/1

Tommy Fleetwood 30/1

Lee Westwood 150/1

Marc Leishman 40/1

Kevin Kisner 100/1

Tiger Woods 10/1

Alex Noren 50/1

Branden Grace 80/1

J.B. Holmes 150/1

Russell Henley 125/1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80/1

Martin Kaymer 200/1

Jimmy Walker 150/1

Ryan Moore 125/1

Bill Haas 125/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80/1

Kevin Chappell 150/1

Zach Johnson 100/1

Gary Woodland 125/1

Charley Hoffman 80/1

Ian Poulter 250/1

Francesco Molinari 200/1

Bryson DeChambeau 150/1

Xander Schauffele 80/1

Tony Finau 80/1

Jason Dufner 125/1

Brian Harman 80/1

Danny Willett 250/1

Shane Lowry 150/1

Emiliano Grillo 150/1

Tyrrell Hatton 50/1

Adam Hadwin 150/1

Si Woo Kim 200/1

Patrick Cantlay 60/1

Bud Cauley 300/1

Bernd Wiesberger 200/1

Russell Knox 300/1

Billy Horschel 200/1

Brendan Steele 150/1

Kevin Na 250/1

Pat Perez 125/1

Wesley Bryan 300/1

Kyle Stanley 200/1

Byeong Hun An 150/1

Ross Fisher 250/1

Charles Howell III 250/1

Jim Furyk 200/1

Keegan Bradley 200/1

Haotong Li 125/1

Grayson Murray 500/1

Ollie Schniederjans 150/1

Patrick Rodgers 500/1

Jamie Lovemark 250/1

Jordan L. Smith 500/1

Graham DeLaet 500/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 500/1

Steve Stricker 250/1

Angel Cabrera 300/1

Fred Couples 300/1

Andy Sullivan 500/1

Peter Uihlein 500/1

Graeme McDowell 300/1

Chris Stroud 500/1

Ryan Fox 500/1

Hudson Swafford 500/1

Jeunghun Wang 300/1

Jhonattan Vegas 300/1

Scott Piercy 250/1

Webb Simpson 100/1

David Lingmerth 500/1

William McGirt 500/1

Cameron Smith 150/1

Curtis Luck 1000/1

Chris Wood 500/1

Andrew Johnston 500/1

Hideto Tanihara 1000/1

Anirban Lahiri 500/1

Bernhard Langer 1000/1

Vijay Singh 1000/1

Phachara Khongwatmai 1000/1

Harry Ellis 1000/1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2000/1

Trevor Immelman 1000/1

Mark O'Meara 2000/1

Mike Weir 1000/1

Ian Woosnam 5000/1

Larry Mize 5000/1

Sandy Lyle 5000/1

Doug Ghim 2000/1

Doc Redman 2000/1

Matt Parziale 2000/1

Yuxin Lin 2000/1

Patton Kizzire 200/1

Austin Cook 250/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 200/1

Yusaku Miyazato 500/1

Ted Potter, Jr. 500/1

Yuta Ikeda 1000/1

Joaquin Niemann 2000/1

Shubhankar Sharma 125/1