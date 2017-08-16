Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods have great odds to win 2018 Masters

Updated on March 12.
The 2018 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is getting closer by the day, but there's still no clearcut runaway favorite at sports books. Dustin Johnson has the been the prohibitive favorite since August and is currently listed at 8/1, according to golfodds.com. Faith in Justin Thomas is on the rise as well — he's a co-favorite now with Johnson, and is also listed at 8/1. Jordan Spieth is just behind at 12/1, while Rory McIlroy, just a Masters victory away from completing the career grand slam, plummeted to 18/1 after missing the cut at the Valspar Championship. Jason Day and Jon Rahm both sit at 14/1, and a familiar face with golf gambling fiends sits at 10/1 after a runner-up performance at the Valspar — Tiger Woods. Defending Masters champ Sergio Garcia sits at 30/1 to win while Phil Mickelson is 18/1.
The Masters is just three weeks away, as players will tee it up on Thursday, April 5. Complete odds for the first major of the year are listed below.