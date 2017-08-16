Suzann Pettersen will not compete in Solheim Cup after injuring disc

Suzann Pettersen will stay with the European Solheim Cup team but will not compete after sustaining an injury last weekend.

Pettersen made the decision public Wednesday by making a text-only Instagram post. "I arrived in Des Moines on Monday Evening after receiving treatment for a recurrent slipped disc injury which occurred in Norway over the weekend," Pettersen said. "Despite receiving further treatment from the team osteopath on site, I withdrew on Wednesday morning due to experiencing persistent pain." You can see here entire comment in the post below.

As you may recall, it was Pettersen who was involved in the controversial 2015 Solheim Cup, in which a non-conceded putt became the story of the event. The American team would go on to win 14.5-13.5.

The controversy was addressed at the time but not collectively forgotten. As of just this week, American captain Juli Inkster noted she hoped American fans would not heckle Pettersen at the event in Iowa. Pettersen plans to stay and support her team throughout the week.