What to know and how to watch the 2017 Solheim Cup

The 2017 U.S. Women's Open confirmed that talent on the LPGA is far-reaching and young, even more so than the PGA Tour.

The 15th Solheim Cup kicks off Friday in Des Moines, Iowa, as the Americans aim to defend their victory versus Europe and win back-to-back for the first time since they won three straight in the biennial event from 2005 to 2009.

The U.S. won two years ago at St. Leon-Rot Golf Club in Germany, but the victory was overshadowed by a controversy on the 17th green in a four-ball match on the final day (the match began Saturday and finished Sunday morning due to darkness). American Alison Lee picked up a short putt she thought was conceded by Europe, and Suzann Pettersen told her it was not. Europe won the hole and later the match. The Americans rallied that afternoon to win 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 for their first victory since 2009. Neither Lee nor Pettersen will be on the team this year, though. Pettersen withdrew on Wednesday, citing a slipped disc that she suffered last weekend. Lee failed to qualify for the U.S. team.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's event.

What: Solheim Cup

Where: Des Moines Golf and Country Club, West Des Moines, Iowa

When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20

Defending champion: USA

TV Schedule (EST)

Thursday: 6-7 p.m. Opening Ceremony (Golf Channel)

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-7 p.m. (both Golf Channel)

Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-6 p.m. (NBC)

FORMAT

Friday: Foursomes and four-ball (four matches of each)

Saturday: Foursomes and four-ball (four matches of each)

Sunday: Singles (12 matches)

Team captains select eight players to make up four two-person teams for each session on Friday and Saturday. They match up against another two-person team from the other side to play foursomes (alternate shot) and four-ball (best ball). Winning a match is worth one point and halving a match is worth a 1/2 point. Sunday is reserved for 12 singles matches, in which every player on the roster competes. The first team to 14.5 points wins, and 14 points are needed by the defending champions to retain the cup.

Michelle Wie is playing in her fifth Solheim Cup. Getty Images

HISTORY

The Solheim Cup, a biennial team event that alternates years with the Ryder Cup, began in 1990 with the U.S. winning the first event at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Florida. The Americans have won nine of the matches to Europe's five. The only time Europe won back-to-back was in 2011 and 2013. Players qualify for the teams based on points earned during the season and the final spots are decided with captain's picks. Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, will host the 2019 Solheim Cup.

ROSTERS (Number of Solheim Cups)

USA

Captain: Juli Inkster (2nd as captain)

Paula Creamer (7th)

Austin Ernst (1st)

Danielle Kang (1st)

Cristie Kerr (9th)

Brittany Lang (5th)

Stacy Lewis (4th)

Brittany Lincicome (6th)

Gerina Pillar (3rd)

Lizette Salas (3rd)

Lexi Thompson (3rd)

Michelle Wie (5th)

Angela Yin (1st)