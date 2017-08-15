Jealousy over Spieth's major wins propelled Justin Thomas to victory at PGA

Nothing like getting a glimpse of your buddy's major trophy to propel you toward a major title of your own. Justin Thomas says he was "very jealous" watching his friend Jordan Spieth win the British Open at Royal Birkdale, and that the experience motivated him to go out and win a major for himself. In comments to the Golf Channel, Thomas talked about the positive side of envy. "I mean, I was extremely happy for him, but I was jealous," he said. "I'm not going to lie or sugarcoat anything, I was very jealous. I wanted to win a major."

Justin Thomas chats with Jordan Spieth on the 4th tee during a practice round prior to the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Getty Images

At 24 years old, Thomas claimed a major win at the PGA Championship just weeks after witnessing Spieth's triumph in England. Thomas was particularly excited about the prospect of his name being added to the Wanamaker trophy. "I understand he won the Masters and the U.S. Open, and knew that had happened on those trophies. But it was the first time I had ever seen someone look at their own name that was recently engraved on something. At that moment I was just like, 'Man, that is so cool.' Like, that happened. It's never going to go away. And then once they said, 'Your name's being engraved on the trophy now,' talking about the Wanamaker, it was a pretty surreal feeling," he said.