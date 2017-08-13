WATCH: Justin Thomas' ball hangs on edge of cup for 12 seconds, falls for birdie

This is what Justin Thomas saw for more than 10 seconds before his putt finally dropped for birdie.

Sometimes you just need to let gravity go to work. Justin Thomas waited and waited and waited, and finally gravity came through Sunday.

JT was playing the par-5th 10th hole when his 8-foot birdie putt approached the cup, just missing by mere millimeters. His ball sat there on the edge of the hole for what felt like an eternity. It sat and sat and sat, for more than 10 seconds.

Thomas walked away from his original spot disgusted. He turned back, and still it sat on the edge. He kept waiting, though. Finally, gravity came through and his Titleist dropped into the cup. It was the most suspenseful wait of the tournament thus far. Check out the video of Thomas’ putt below.