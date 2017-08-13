Tiger Woods, fellow pros congratulate Justin Thomas on his PGA win

2 hours ago
0:52 | Tour & News
Justin Thomas wins 99th PGA Championship for first major victory
Justin Thomas shot a final-round three-under 68 to win the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte by two strokes.
Congratulations poured in on social media for Justin Thomas's first major win at the 2017 PGA Championship. On Twitter, Tiger Woods wrote "Congrats JT!!!! Way to rise above the carnage and out execute everyone on that back nine." Thomas's friends and colleagues on Tour had nothing but praise for the 24-year-old.
Congrats JT!!!! Way to rise above the carnage and out execute everyone on that back nine. @JustinThomas34— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 13, 2017
So pumped for my boy JT!!!! Unbelievable performance today by @JustinThomas34!Can't wait to celebrate— Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) August 13, 2017
Congrats to @JustinThomas34 on the Major Triumph today!! Awesome stuff the back nine!!! #majorchamp— Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) August 13, 2017
Brilliant win @JustinThomas34 @PGAChampionship @excelsm— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) August 13, 2017
Come on @JustinThomas34! Awesome birdie on 17 and just one hole to go!!! Good luck buddy!!— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 13, 2017
Congratulations @JustinThomas34 what a great play!!!!— Danny Lee (@dannygolf72) August 13, 2017
Impressive stuff from @JustinThomas34. Wow. Tee shot on 17 was unreal in that situation!— Harris English (@Harris_English) August 13, 2017
CONGRATZ @JustinThomas34!— Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) August 13, 2017
Congrats @JustinThomas34 great playing champ #PGAChamp— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 13, 2017
I'm glad @JustinThomas34 is on our team! Congratulations Justin and my old caddy @JimmyJJohmson! @PresidentsCup #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/GYV4psPgag— Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) August 13, 2017