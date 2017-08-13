Tiger Woods, fellow pros congratulate Justin Thomas on his PGA win

Justin Thomas shot a final-round three-under 68 to win the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte by two strokes.

Congratulations poured in on social media for Justin Thomas's first major win at the 2017 PGA Championship. On Twitter, Tiger Woods wrote "Congrats JT!!!! Way to rise above the carnage and out execute everyone on that back nine." Thomas's friends and colleagues on Tour had nothing but praise for the 24-year-old.

Congrats JT!!!! Way to rise above the carnage and out execute everyone on that back nine. @JustinThomas34 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 13, 2017

So pumped for my boy JT!!!! Unbelievable performance today by @JustinThomas34!Can't wait to celebrate — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) August 13, 2017

Congrats to @JustinThomas34 on the Major Triumph today!! Awesome stuff the back nine!!! #majorchamp — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) August 13, 2017

Come on @JustinThomas34! Awesome birdie on 17 and just one hole to go!!! Good luck buddy!! — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 13, 2017

Congratulations @JustinThomas34 what a great play!!!! — Danny Lee (@dannygolf72) August 13, 2017