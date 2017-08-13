Tour & News

Tiger Woods, fellow pros congratulate Justin Thomas on his PGA win

GOLF WIRE
2 hours ago
0:52 | Tour & News
Justin Thomas wins 99th PGA Championship for first major victory
Justin Thomas shot a final-round three-under 68 to win the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte by two strokes.

Congratulations poured in on social media for Justin Thomas's first major win at the 2017 PGA Championship. On Twitter, Tiger Woods wrote "Congrats JT!!!! Way to rise above the carnage and out execute everyone on that back nine." Thomas's friends and colleagues on Tour had nothing but praise for the 24-year-old.

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN