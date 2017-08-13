Poulter to official during rules disagreement: 'You absolutely got to be kidding me'

Alan Shipnuck and Debbie Doniger discuss the third round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Ian Poulter and Jordan Spieth had quite the adventure on the par-4 8th hole of Quail Hollow during the final round of the PGA Championship Sunday.

Poulter blocked his tee shot well right, into a tree-lined area marked by red hazard stakes. When he and Spieth, his playing partner, arrived at the area where the ball had appeared to cross the hazard line, they began their search.

According to what the players saw on the tee and what video replay showed, it looked as if the ball went into the hazard, but they couldn't find it in the five minutes in which the rules allow players to search for a lost ball.

The rules official told Poulter that because he didn't find the ball in the hazard he had to play it as a lost ball and go back to the tee instead of dropping near the hazard line.

That did not go down well with the fiery Brit.

"If it's here, we would see it," he said. "You got to be kidding me. You absolutely got to be kidding me."

But Poulter eventually convinced the rules official that the ball was in the hazard and played it as a lateral water hazard based on the evidence.

An official appeared to find Poulter's ball after the five-minute limit, but it's unclear exactly where the ball was recovered. This story will be updated when Poulter, who made bogey on the hole, finishes his round and more information becomes available.

